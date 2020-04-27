Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is here to revive some Bandersnatch vibes, which is a grand idea because I don’t think anyone would be opposed to revisiting December 2018 right about now. Are you in? Good. Get ready for Ellie Kemper’s plucky heroine to return, one year after her Netflix series ended, for an interactive/choose-your-own-adventure special called Kimmy vs. The Reverend. No one can say for sure whether this edition will have a “trillion” permutations to both entertain and confound users as they help Kimmy and her crew make sure that Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne doesn’t get his way. However, Jon Hamm pretending to stick an invisible key up his tush is the ridiculous content that we need.

Lots of choices must be made here, obviously. For starters, should Kimmy get married to her fiancé, Frederick, who’s portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe? Well duh, yes, but first, she’s going to have to locate more missing girls who were kidnapped by The Reverend. He’s not budging with any knowledge of their whereabouts, so it’s up to Kimmy and Titus Andromedon (obligatory Dishmantled shoutout) to locate these young ladies. A press release promises that this will be Kimmy’s “biggest adventure” yet, and one should expect not only explosions but a “dancing hamburger.” And robot overlords. I can’t wait.

Beware: things might get morbid, depending on which selections that users make.

Kimmy vs. the Reverend will stream on May 12, and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane) are also on board for this official end to the four-season series.