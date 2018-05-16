Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“I never want to make people feel sad. I’m not an Eeyore. I’m a Pooh. I’m a big old Pooh.” Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is the only show on TV that could get away with that joke. It’s so silly and stupid. I love it. Kimmy is a joke machine — it’s not as deep as other current echelon comedies like Atlanta, BoJack Horseman, and The Good Place, but it’s not trying to be. It wants to put a smile on your face, and I was grinning like an idiot for the entire season four trailer.

There’s Kimmy singing Rebecca Black’s “Friday” (and getting the lyrics wrong), Titus screaming at a child (“I was threatening to quit back when I was in diapers… it was for an adult diapers commercial, and I was fired”), and Jacqueline getting Titus a stock photo footage gig (more shows should have stock photo jokes). The only bad thing about the trailer? There’s no Not-Miss Piggy, but also: this is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s final season. A movie is still under consideration, though. It’s already better than Interstellar.

The first six episodes of season four premiere on May 30; the final six debut in the latter half of 2018 (Arrested Development is pulling the same split-season tactic).