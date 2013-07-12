Thomas Sadoski From ‘The Newsroom’ Wants To Punch Joffrey Baratheon In The Face Just Like You

Thomas Sadoski is an actor most famous for portraying Don Keefer on HBO’s The Newsroom. Prior to his work on Aaron Sorkin’s show — which returns to the air Sunday night — Sadoski worked extensively in theater, earning a Tony nomination for his work in Neil LaBute’s reasons to be pretty. Sadoski — who grew up in College Station, Texas where his father taught at Texas A&M — made his Broadway debut in 2004 playing Mary-Louise Parker’s husband in Reckless and worked previously in television portraying drug dealer Jesse Calhoun on As The World Turns.

Thomas was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few of our questions.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

I’ve worked enough restaurant jobs to know to ask rather than order.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Impossible to choose between Rob Delaney and LA Scanner. For information NPR News and Vice.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

The PBS series Shakespeare Uncovered, a ton of the original crew episodes of Star Trek and late 90s episodes of The Simpsons none of which I will delete.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Appetizer: fresh quahogs from my uncle Jim and my aunt Judy’s clam chowder.

Main course: my mom’s homemade sausage pizza.

Dessert: a bushel of steamed Maryland blue crabs with Old Bay and melted butter.

I’ll show you, gas chamber.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

MLB.com, gocomics.com/calvinandhobbes, theoatmeal.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

“Sound System” by Operation Ivy.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Joffrey Fucking Baratheon. Then a slew of televangelists and “reality stars” who I 1) won’t mention because they seem like such scumbags that they’d sue and 2) won’t mention because they’ve never done anything worthwhile enough to warrant the number of times their names have been mentioned already.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

The Icy Hot Stuntaz.

9. Dogs or cats?

Either.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Large venue: Lollapalooza ’93.

Small venue: Matty Charles & The Valentines at Pete’s Candy Store.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Lord of the Barnyard: Killing the Fatted Calf and Arming the Aware in the Corn Belt by Tristan Egolf. A work of inspired genius.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

After giving birth to and raising me I’d go with giving me a job.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park. That said, Roger the Alien from American Dad is rapidly becoming my favorite animated TV character ever.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Workshop a play.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

If I come across Big Trouble in Little China or The Princess Bride I’m done for.

16. Android or iPhone?

iPhone. But I’m starting to reconsider that.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Tie between The French Laundry and Casa Paco in Madrid.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

World War Z.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Kelly LeBrock in Weird Science.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Order in whatever the man wants and them I’d force him to give me live commentary as we watched Raising Arizona.

