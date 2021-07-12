Vanessa Bayer has long been a scene-stealer. For much of the teens, she was one of the strongest members of SNL, and a pro at Weekend Update stints. She stood out in everything from Trainwreck to I Think You Should Leave to Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar. And now she’s about to go next level: As per Variety, Showtime just doled out a series order to I Love This for You, a show she co-created that’s inspired by her own life.

The series is inspired by Bayer’s childhood battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, with which she was diagnosed at age 15. She has long spoken about how using comic relief helped get her through her ordeals. According to Variety, Bayer will play “a woman looking to shed her past cancer identity and dreaming of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel.” After moving out from her parents’ home, she winds up befriending the star of a home shopping channel, played by Molly Shannon.

The half-hour comedy was picked up to pilot back in 2019, but it hasn’t received a full run till now. At one point it was to feature Cybill Shepherd as the eccentric billionaire who runs the channel, but after scheduling conflicts, she’s out and the role will be replaced. But the promise of much more Bayer can only be a good thing.

(Via Variety)