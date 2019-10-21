These days, it’s not unusual for actors to take on superhero roles from competing studios (even though it sometimes gets messy, since Jared Leto’s apparently burned Warner Bros. bridges on his Joker role but has Sony’s moody Morbius coming up soon), so Vin Diesel’s spreading himself around. Although he’s still going to be uttering, “I am Groot” for the MCU, the Fast and Furious star takes on a more action-y superhero with Sony’s Bloodshot.

Yes, we’re no longer in Disney Land, folks. This newly released trailer hopes to cash in on Diesel’s vigorous box-office appeal, and although he generally performs well as part of an ensemble, Sony’s banking on him as the leading man of his own comic-book franchise. So, this trailer shows Diesel embracing his hard-hitting action roots as an ex-military guy who’s had nanites injected into his body, which allow him to regenerate and morph and all that good CGI stuff. He’s also trying to piece together what happened to himself and his wife (Talulah Riley), so expect him to get vengeful. From the synopsis:

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force — stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Bloodshot will arrive on February 21, 2020.