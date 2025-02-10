What do you do after you’ve created two of the most acclaimed television dramas of all-time? If you’re Vince Gilligan, you return to the setting of both shows and cast a star from one of them, but otherwise change everything else. Unlike Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul , “Untitled Vince Gilligan Apple TV+ Series” (as it’s called on IMDb) or Wycaro 339 ( that’s the rumored title , and how I’m going to refer to it from now on) will have “no crime, and no methamphetamine,” according to the Emmy winner. So, what’s it about?

Plot

Wycaro 339 doesn’t have an official plot synopsis, but it’s possible to piece together pieces of what the Albuquerque-set series is about from comments made by cast and crew and reports from the media.

The show will have a “sci-fi element to it,” Gilligan told Variety. “It’s going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it’s a story that interests me… The weird thing is that it takes place in Albuquerque, except it’s a whole different world. There’s no overlap that I can see.” He added, “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It’s the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

Here’s more from Deadline:

Compared to The Twilight Zone, the new series is said to be set in our world while putting a tweak on it, bending reality and focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way. Thought-provoking but not a morality tale, the series also is expected to carry the signature Gilligan tone that infuses drama with humor.

Wycaro 339 stars Emmy-snubbed Better Call Saul legend Rhea Seehorn as “a very different character” than Kim Wexler. In a change of pace from the leads on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, she’s more hero than anti-hero.

“Vince is continuing to play, and he’s just pushing himself to a wild ride on this one in the best way. He’s vacillating between tones and between genres like he and Peter Gould did on Better Call Saul, but it’s even more pronounced now,” she told The Hollywood Reporter about the show. “I bring that up because he’s not as hemmed into how this is different from the mothership of Breaking Bad. It doesn’t need to be able to circle back to a predecessor.”

It appears season 1 will be nine episodes long, and bring back a lot of familiar names from the Gilligan-verse, including Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould as an executive producer.

Oh, and as for the title, it’s pronounced “why-care-o.”

Cast

So far, the only confirmed cast members are Rhea Seehorn, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Karolina Wydra. She’s playing Ana, who is described as “an optimistic young woman.” So, expect her soul to be crushed by the end of episode 3. More talent will be announced in the future, and overall, the show will employ “over 1,400 New Mexicans, including 500+ crew members, 100+ principal actors, and 800+ background talent.”