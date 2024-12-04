We’re learning more and more about Vince Gilligan’s much-anticipated follow-up show to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The Apple TV+ series is still officially untitled, but a Better Call Saul star might have slipped and gave away the title: Wycaro. As for when it might premiere, Gilligan reportedly gave an update on the production timeline recently, and said they’re almost done filming season 1 and he expects the show to premiere on Apple’s streaming service “in the summer of 2025 or a little later.”

If that’s true — and it’s a big “if” until confirmed — 2025 is shaping up to be a zeitgeist-y year for Apple TV+ with the return of Severance; Your Friends and Neighbors with Jon Hamm; and, potentially, the debut of Gilligan’s new show.

Gilligan previously teased that there will be “no crime and no methamphetamine” in the show, which stars Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra, but “the world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.” He also teased a “sci-fi element,” and added that it’s “going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it’s a story that interests me.”

And we’re interested in learning more about the story.