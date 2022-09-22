Riding high on the success of Better Call Saul, which just aired its series finale, Vince Gilligan has already found a home for his new show starring Saul MVP and still potential Emmy winner Rhea Seehorn. According to earlier reports, Gilligan is looking to take a break from the meth world (and presumably New Mexico) after spending nearly two decades fleshing out Breaking Bad and its prequel series. The new series, which is rumored to have a Twilight Zone vibe, reportedly sparked a bidding war, and there appears to be a winner.

Apple TV+ has picked up the untitled project for a two-season order. While Gilligan is remaining tight lipped about the show and its premise, he isn’t hiding his excitement at working with Seehorn again. Via Deadline:

“After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her,” said Gilligan. “And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and [Sony Pictures co-president] Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.”

Should the reports of the new series having a sci-fi edge be true, Gilligan used to write for the X-Files, so these aren’t exactly uncharted waters. Of course, the big question is whether Jonathan Banks will play a gruff alien, and god, we hope.

