As Better Call Saul heartbreakingly comes to a close next week, it’s time for Breaking Bad writer, creator, director, and producer Vince Gilligan to set his sights on something else. Maybe a Kim Wexler spinoff? A Mike Ehrmantraut Philly-based cop drama prequel? A Holly-centric teen slasher comedy-drama a la Pretty Little Liars? Whatever it is, it will probably be very good, and it seems like it’s already in the works.

According to reports, Gilligan already has a plan for his upcoming series, which will come from Sony Pictures TV. The series is allegedly closer aligned with Gilligan’s work on X-Files, not because of aliens, but more because of its take on humanity and the human condition.

The untitled series is being compared to The Twilight Zone, and we all know how much Better Call Saul loves dramatic black and white footage, so this seems on-brand for him! The show is also expected to feature a blend of humor and drama and an over-arching storyline that will play out over several seasons.

While the project is not yet attached to a network, it’s no surprise that he has something lined up after the success of Better Call Saul. Though it really depends on how he decided to end the story because, if Kim dies, Gilligan will never be forgiven.

(Via Deadline)