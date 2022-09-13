Forget Outstanding Drama Comedy and Outstanding Comedy Series. The biggest category of the 2022 Emmys was Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Take a look at the nominees: Patricia Arquette for Severance, Julia Garner for Ozark, Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game, Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook for Succession, Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria, and Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul. Everyone is there Emmy-worthy… but come on, it’s Kim Wexler’s time.

The Emmys voters apparently disagreed.

For the second time in three years, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series went to Garner for her performance as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series. No offense to the reported future-Madonna, who is wonderful in The Americans and The Assistant, but listen to Bob Odenkirk: “Everybody wise up!” At least there’s always the second half of the final season.

But for now, Saul fans think, respectfully, the Emmys don’t know sh*t about f*ck.

rhea seehorn snubbed fuck the emmy’s fuck the academy i hate y’all pic.twitter.com/oebsHgUV8E — kim waxler (@sIippinkimmy) September 13, 2022

I can never be angry at Julia Garner for winning anything. But Rhea Seehorn was robbed. #Emmys2022 — Sarene Leeds (@SareneLeeds) September 13, 2022

Kim Wexler didnt win. Fuck the Emmys. Fuck this world. — 💀 𝕜𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕣𝔻𝕃𝕊 💀 (@killerDLS) September 13, 2022

Burn it all down, justice for Rhea Seehorn — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) September 13, 2022

You guys, I’m sorry, no. There’s a mistake. Rhea Seehorn, you won best supporting actress. pic.twitter.com/NOsH3JzQMp — emma (@mcwexlcr) September 13, 2022

Rhea Seehorn acaba de perder el Emmy a Mejor actriz de reparto en Serie de Drama. Kim Wexler, la reina de Better Call Saul, se queda con el reconocimiento de la gente. El mundo juzgará. #Emmyspic.twitter.com/gOyk0BNLHl — Carla ❁ (@shannonlada) September 13, 2022

JULIA GARNER OVER RHEA SEEHORN ??? pic.twitter.com/aXRAmGq3Ib — chimp with a machine gun (@ethan_2K2) September 13, 2022

No disrespect to Julia Garner who was good in the last season of Ozark, but Rhea Seehorn was absolutely robbed, her performance was significantly more worthy of this award https://t.co/fySQBeGq19 — Aidan (@sadnygfan) September 13, 2022

“I feel so proud of what we made and the ending Peter Gould wrote, so that tempers me wishing we dragged it out for four more seasons. I’m sad to see that story be over,” Seehorn told the AV Club about saying goodbye to Kim Wexler. “I’ll miss playing Kim and working with Bob Odenkirk in that capacity. All of us hope to be working together on different projects; this applies to the writers, directors, and crew. We intend to find ways to work together again. But as for this story, it’s hard to let go of it after all this time because I love everything about it.”