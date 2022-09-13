kim wexler
amc
TV

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Are Bummed That Rhea Seehorn Didn’t Win An Emmy (But There’s Still Time Next Year!)

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Forget Outstanding Drama Comedy and Outstanding Comedy Series. The biggest category of the 2022 Emmys was Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Take a look at the nominees: Patricia Arquette for Severance, Julia Garner for Ozark, Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game, Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook for Succession, Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria, and Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul. Everyone is there Emmy-worthy… but come on, it’s Kim Wexler’s time.

The Emmys voters apparently disagreed.

For the second time in three years, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series went to Garner for her performance as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series. No offense to the reported future-Madonna, who is wonderful in The Americans and The Assistant, but listen to Bob Odenkirk: “Everybody wise up!” At least there’s always the second half of the final season.

But for now, Saul fans think, respectfully, the Emmys don’t know sh*t about f*ck.

“I feel so proud of what we made and the ending Peter Gould wrote, so that tempers me wishing we dragged it out for four more seasons. I’m sad to see that story be over,” Seehorn told the AV Club about saying goodbye to Kim Wexler. “I’ll miss playing Kim and working with Bob Odenkirk in that capacity. All of us hope to be working together on different projects; this applies to the writers, directors, and crew. We intend to find ways to work together again. But as for this story, it’s hard to let go of it after all this time because I love everything about it.”

