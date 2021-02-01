While the future of Disney’s Black Panther movie franchise got more complicated in 2020 after the death of star Chadwick Boseman, the universe of the franchise will soon get bigger with a Wakanda-focused TV series coming to Disney+. Deadline reported on Monday that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will help make Wakanda, a show set in the fictional vibranium-rich nation.

According to the report, the show is part of an extended deal with Proximity Media to develop for television.

The deal is great news for those looking to get deeper into Wakanda and explore the variety of characters who appeared in Black Panther and the subsequent Avengers film after the first movie’s release. And it speaks to how much trust Coogler has earned to tell that side of the Marvel Universe’s story. Disney’s chairman certainly had some complimentary words for Coogler, who is also working on a sequel to Black Panther.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

It’s far too early to know exactly who will be involved in the Wakanda-based show, but it’s going to be a lot of fun to speculate about in the coming months.