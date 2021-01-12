TV

AMC Releases A First Look At Hilarie Burton As Lucille In 'The Walking Dead,' Along With A New Teaser

It’s hard to believe, but the tenth season of The Walking Dead actually began 464 days ago, back in October of 2019. It won’t complete its season 10 run until April 2021, over a year and a half later. When the tenth season of the zombie series began, it was in a completely different place, one where the Alexandrians were recovering from a Whisperers’ attack that left several decapitated.

In that intervening year and a half, the Whisperer War ended, Maggie returned, the real-world has had to contend with a pandemic, and The Walking Dead announced an end date. Along with that announcement was an extension of season ten, which added on six more episodes, largely to fill in some gaps as the series pushes toward its final, 24-episode season. The episodes will explore the origins of Negan; cover the whereabouts of Daryl in the years after Rick’s disappearance; and bring us up to speed on the whereabouts of Maggie since she left the community.

The new episodes will also feature Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) as “Mays” and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill), as “Lucille,” along with a new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai) as “Elijah,” the masked ninja who appeared in the first season 10 finale along with Maggie.

Along with the teaser, AMC has also released a photo of Hilarie Burton as Lucille and what appears to be a confrontation between Negan and Maggie in the extended episodes.

The Walking Dead will return on February 28th on AMC, although each of the six episodes will also debut early on AMC+ every Thursday prior to the episodes’ linear premiere on Sundays.

