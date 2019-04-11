FX

Last fall, HBO picked up Danny McBride’s new, evangelist-roasting comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones, for a full first season. This news arrived as the former Kenny Powers was promoting David Gordon Green’s enormously successful new Halloween movie (for which McBride co-wrote the script), but the Vice Principals co-creator still found time to assemble a cast including John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine. Now a marvelous new addition has materialized.

Walton Goggins, who of course worked with McBride on Vice Principals, has signed onto the project. That’s great news, but even better? He’s gonna be dancing. Yesss. We previously saw him clog up a storm on Justified as Boyd Crowder, label Tig as one to “dance with the freaks” on Sons of Anarchy, and demonstrate how he clogged for B.B. King on Conan. Deadline reveals a description that sells this casting news in only two sentences:

Goggins will play Baby Billy, a former child star who clogged and sang for Jesus. As an aging man, he’s fallen on hard times and comes to the Gemstones for salvation.

Goggins’ dance card (sorry, not sorry) is nearly full right now, as it should be. He’ll soon be seen as part of Quentin Tarantino’s vast ensemble cast in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He’ll also return in the second season of Epix’s Deep State (airing on Fox in the U.K.), and he was recently announced to play the lead in a CBS comedy called The Unicorn. That show sounds particularly enticing for Goggins fans, given that his widower character reenters the dating scene and finds himself to be surprisingly popular. Let’s hope he dances on that series as well, but at least we can plan on watching him team up with McBride again, possibly clogging away with a satiric scripture in hand.

(Via Deadline)