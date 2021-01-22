The first two episodes of WandaVision were inspired by 1950s sitcoms like The Dick Van Dyke Show, but for episode three, the show moved forward to the late 1960s and 1970s. The colors, the fashion, the decor — “Now in Color” looked like an episode of The Brady Bunch, and even included an homage to one of the show’s most famous episodes.

In the season one The Brady Bunch episode, “Kitty Karry-All Is Missing,” Cindy loses her cherished doll, Kitty Karry-all. She blames her brother, Bobby, and in classic old-school sitcom fashion, their parents, Mike and Carol, hold a mock trial so the family can vote on the boy’s guilt or innocence. He’s innocent, obviously, and after some kazoo-based shenanigans, we learn who the real culprit is: Tiger, the family dog. There’s no dog on WandaVision (yet), but a familiar-looking doll did appear in the new episode.

The opening credits and staircase in the living room were also Brady Bunch-y…

… and there’s more TV homages to come. “I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige told Empire. “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style.” It’s a shame that WandaVision flew past the early 1960s. Wanda’s vampire grandfather could have come to town.