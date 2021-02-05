(Spoilers from Marvel Studios and Disney+’s WandaVision will be found below.)

After taking a break to show viewers what’s happening outside Westview, WandaVision returned to its sitcom concept with Episode 5, “On A Very Special Episode…,” and along with it came another ominous Easter Egg-filled “commercial.” Each product has ties to a traumatic moment in Wanda’s life, and this latest spot for “Lagos” paper towels certainly delivered in that department.

For those of you who don’t keep a map of every significant Marvel event handy, Lagos is the location of Wanda’s first mission as an Avenger in the opening of Captain America: Civil War. Despite doing her best by carefully following Captain America and Black Widow’s training, things go south when Frank Grillo’s Crossbones triggers a suicide vest after losing a fight with Cap. Wanda reacts quickly to contain the blast, but in the heat of the moment, she inadvertently hurls the exploding Crossbones towards a building, killing eleven Wakandans in the process. That event triggers the world governments to demand that The Avengers sign the Sokovian Accords and become a peace-keeping team that only operates with U.N. approval, which ends up tearing the team apart as Captain America and Iron Man have very different views on the subject.

Knowing that Wanda’s actions not only killed innocent lives, but ultimately led to the breakdown of The Avengers, which gave Thanos an opening to assault Earth while gathering Infinity Stones, that makes the tagline for the “Lagos” paper towel commercial even more brutal: “For when you make a mess you didn’t mean to.” Whoa.

Marvel fans noticed the gut punch in the Lagos ad, and they couldn’t help but feel for Wanda who’s clearly going through some things:

#WandaVision spoilers

lagos paper towels! lagos,for when you make a mess you didnt mean to. ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/x1RE7N0bmM — ella (@widowsvoid) February 5, 2021

cw // wandavision spoilers

wanda is still so traumatized by what happened in lagos — Léa | wandavision spoilers (@softkaramel) February 5, 2021

#WandaVision SPOILER

Marvel did us and Wanda dirty bringing the Lagos incident up like that 😳😭 pic.twitter.com/ZtoTJqSM0K — ~𝑽𝑺𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒆𝒕𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆 WV SPOILERS~ (@VScarletStrange) February 5, 2021

wandavision spoilers

the lagos commercial pic.twitter.com/ldHlwkf8nF — athena | wv spoilers (@spdrsgwen) February 5, 2021