We’re now in Week 7 of WandaVision (with two more weeks to go), and it’s nothing less than stunning how Kevin Feige is pulling off the unexpected, over and over again. Not only did he deftly combine the Fox superhero universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe with one bold move, but each week is bringing us a brilliant example of storytelling. The show’s inventive, to the degree that it resembles nothing that we’ve ever seen before (in theaters or on TV), and honestly, as a Marvel fan, I feel spoiled (especially after not visiting a theater for nearly a year). Even more importantly: this effect wouldn’t have been possible without weekly episodes, and whereas The Mandalorian certainly used that structure to its own benefit (and sometimes for the monster-of-the-week thing), WandaVision‘s proving that a weekly format is essential to its success. The fans are eating it up on social media, too, with trending topics every week, and yeah, those cliffhangers are really something.

What’s especially surprising about this week’s ending is that it told us something that a lot of people suspected — Agnes is truly Agatha Harkness, a sorceress from the comics who helped Wanda come into her powers while training with HYDRA — but no one expected it to be revealed this way.

Agnes is revealed to have been pulling strings in Westview “all along,” and to make her even more dastardly, she offed Sparky the dog, too. This makes her the most evil MCU villain of all time, in my book. Move over, Thanos.

The cliffhanger aspect, and the anticipation of what Agnes will do next after this Modern Family-style episode, keeps on proving that the weekly format could be King again.

As for what exactly this means, I’m not completely sold (yet) on Agnes pulling every string in Westview. She could still be training Wanda, in a way, or we’ll see Wanda join forces with her. We saw that Agnes orchestrated Pietro’s return (though he was “recast,” apparently by Wanda, as Evan Peters rather than Aaron Taylor Johnson), but I still can’t guess whether Pietro is completely under Agnes’ control. He hasn’t been acting like the Pietro (or the Peter) that we’ve known before, and it’s entirely possible that this is by Agnes’ design. Still, I’m wondering if his devil-horned hair from last week points toward him secretly being Mephisto, the MCU’s version of the Devil.