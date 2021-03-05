(Spoilers from Marvel Studios and Disney+’s WandaVision will be found below.)

After weeks of speculating what the ramifications of bringing Evans Peters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe might mean, the WandaVision finale went a direction that we can safely say no one saw coming: a boner joke. Instead of a dramatic bridging between the Fox X-Men movies and the MCU, which the show seemed to be heading towards thanks to the official Disney+ caption labeling Peters as “the version of Pietro from the X-Men films” when he first arrived in Episode 7, Peters ended up being an entirely different character. Namely, Agnes’ mysterious husband Ralph whose last name is Boehner, which sounds exactly like you think it does.

The problem is the “Ralph Boehner” moment is the last we see of Peters in the finale. He literally laughs at his own last name just to drive home the boner joke, and that’s the end of his story. Obviously, that wasn’t the explanation Marvel fans were looking for after weeks of hoping for some sort of big Multiverse X-Men reveal, and they’ve been sharing their feelings on Pietro being reduced to a dick joke on Twitter.

Me and Kevin Feige are currently taking a break until further notice#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale #Pietro pic.twitter.com/7UWXMb6STP — Jake Maximoff (@Jakegyllenballz) March 5, 2021

Sorry but Ralph Bohner? You mean to tell me you casted Evan Peters to play a fake Pietro but on top of that his real name is Ralph Bohner? Here’s hoping Doctor Strange 2 Multiverse of Madness can correct this. #WandaVisionFinale #Pietro pic.twitter.com/FxanI0BHqY — NeptunesForce (@NeptunesForce) March 5, 2021

Of course, even in the end, WandaVision can’t help but stir up fan theories. Right now Marvel funs are furiously sifting through the finale for clues that maybe Pietro is more than just a boner gag, and they’re zeroing in on the fact he has a photo of himself with his name on it, which seems odd. Not to mention, he laughed at “Ralph Boehner” like he’d just heard it for the first time, and we still don’t know the identity of the witness protection suspect Jimmy Woo was looking for…

– I'm actually too hopeful that ralph is actually peter and he's in witness protection. why did he have super speed if he was just some random person? and why would someone laugh at their own last name like that? — kes ☼ marvel anti | wv spoilers (@KAMINOCLONES) March 5, 2021

"Ralph is just Peter's witness protection name. The FBI knows he's from another universe and was just hiding him out" pic.twitter.com/07SyS43tFj — Lorenzo #SaveDaredevil (@DevilOfHK99) March 5, 2021

So assuming Ralph boner is the witness from Jimmy woo's witness protection detail, that means #RalphBoner is just an alias and we still don't know anything about Fietro and who he really is pic.twitter.com/z42PyrxeNr — Mia (@mia_sarg) March 5, 2021