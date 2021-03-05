Marvel
TV

‘WandaVision’ Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Evans Peters’ Pietro Being The Subject Of A Crude Joke

by:

(Spoilers from Marvel Studios and Disney+’s WandaVision will be found below.)

After weeks of speculating what the ramifications of bringing Evans Peters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe might mean, the WandaVision finale went a direction that we can safely say no one saw coming: a boner joke. Instead of a dramatic bridging between the Fox X-Men movies and the MCU, which the show seemed to be heading towards thanks to the official Disney+ caption labeling Peters as “the version of Pietro from the X-Men films” when he first arrived in Episode 7, Peters ended up being an entirely different character. Namely, Agnes’ mysterious husband Ralph whose last name is Boehner, which sounds exactly like you think it does.

The problem is the “Ralph Boehner” moment is the last we see of Peters in the finale. He literally laughs at his own last name just to drive home the boner joke, and that’s the end of his story. Obviously, that wasn’t the explanation Marvel fans were looking for after weeks of hoping for some sort of big Multiverse X-Men reveal, and they’ve been sharing their feelings on Pietro being reduced to a dick joke on Twitter.

Of course, even in the end, WandaVision can’t help but stir up fan theories. Right now Marvel funs are furiously sifting through the finale for clues that maybe Pietro is more than just a boner gag, and they’re zeroing in on the fact he has a photo of himself with his name on it, which seems odd. Not to mention, he laughed at “Ralph Boehner” like he’d just heard it for the first time, and we still don’t know the identity of the witness protection suspect Jimmy Woo was looking for…

