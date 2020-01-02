The current state of Comic Book TV is, to put it mildly, confusing right now. Fortunately, we now have an explanatory guide to fill you in on what’s coming in the next few years. There’s also some good news for MCU fans, who were previously told that the upcoming Disney+ slate, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision, would all be coming …. eventually. The original projections put most of these series (which will allegedly involve a Hawkeye series) somewhere in 2021, at best, but now, news has arrived from Disney+ that two of these series will actually arrive in 2020.

There are no set release dates as of yet. Fans of the chief trickster will definitely have to keep on waiting, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan) was already set to bring that buddy comedy to serialized life this year. However, WandaVision (starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen) has been pushed up a year. According to Disney’s Twitter page, the streaming service decided to make things happen faster. This should please Bettany immensely, given that he originally believed that his first meeting about the series was actually about a firing decision.

The series is sure to be a strange one, given the preview shown at the D23 Expo earlier this year. The series will include only six episodes (no second season has been announced as of yet) that are set in the 1950s. The previewed footage showed off Wanda Maximoff and Vision, possibly as a result of time travel, in varying states of coupledom and conflic. It looks like a homage to The Dick Van Dyke Show and should deliver on Kevin Feige’s recent promise to bring unexpected stories to the MCU as the Phase Four movies start firing into theaters (beginning with Black Widow on May 1). WandaVision will also bring in MCU players from other movies, including Kat Dennings (Thor) and Randall Park (Ant-Man And The Wasp). Teyonah Parris, will step in to play the grown version of Captain Marvel‘s Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn will play a nosey neighbor to the two leading Avengers.

Watch the full Disney+ announcement, which also promises Hilary Duff’s return as Lizzie McGuire and movies to hit the service in 2020, below.