Paul Bettany caused a stir online earlier this month when he teased that WandaVision will feature a cameo from a top-secret actor. “Truth is, of all of the characters we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks,” he told Esquire. “There is one character that has not been revealed. And it is very exciting. It is an actor I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and I think the chemistry between us is extraordinary and fireworks on set.” It wasn’t Evan Peters and Fred “Sy Abelman” Melamed doesn’t appear to be coming back, so who could it be? The predictions ranged from Ian McKellen reprising his role as Magneto to Mark Hamill (the actual Mark Hamill, not smooth-faced Mark Hamill) to literally every famous actor alive.

Except one: Paul Bettany.

In the latest episode of WandaVision, “Previously On,” we learn that the Vision we’ve been following, the one living in domestic bliss in New Jersey, isn’t the “real” Vision. He was created by Wanda out of anger and sadness. The real Vision, the one who was killed by Thanos, is in pieces in a S.W.O.R.D. lab. Wanda didn’t steal him, as was originally thought; the footage in episode five was doctored by Director Hayward. But he’s resurrected in the mid-credits scene, now completely devoid of color. (Did anyone else pick up Engineer from Prometheus vibes?) That means there are two Visions on WandaVision: one red, one white — both played by Paul Bettany. Let’s revisit that quote: “It is an actor I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and I think the chemistry between us is extraordinary and fireworks on set.” It’s totally Bettany talking about himself, havin’ a laugh. What a stinker. I love it.

Other WandaVision viewers seem to think so, as well.

"It's an actor I'd longed to work with all my life, and we have amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is extraordinary, and there were fireworks on set."- Paul Bettany #WandaVision he’s talking about himself isn’t he pic.twitter.com/hfn0LOvMxa — maria✨ (@mariadempseyy) February 26, 2021

paul bettany after telling us about the mystery actor he's excited to work with when next week we find out that there is no actor and he was talking about himself all this time (vision vs white vision) pic.twitter.com/khFqf9tP7b — flynn | wandavision withdrawals (@positionsfIynn) February 26, 2021

The secret actor with whom Paul Bettany first worked, the actor he greatly esteems and has made wonderful scenes with him… is himself.

Vision vs Vision pic.twitter.com/B9s7fbNAFP — jessica_⎊ ⍟ || waiting for Magneto ⨂ (@downeyjessevans) February 26, 2021

k but if the super secret cameo is just paul bettany as white vision i’m gonna send him to wanda’s circus hex pic.twitter.com/OzcEe7Zwon — logan | wv spoilers! (@discodjarin) February 26, 2021

So… remember when Paul Bettany said he was super excited that he gets to work with an actor he’s always wanted to work with… that dude totally trolled us, and I see what he meant now. 🤣#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/2joKnzypqa — RJ 🏹🎯 (@ResonantJustice) February 26, 2021