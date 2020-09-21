Among the upcoming Marvel shows coming to Disney+, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and She-Hulk (starring Tatiana Maslany), the most intriguing title is WandaVision. It’s a superhero show, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision (and A Serious Man icon Fred “Sy Ableman” Melamed), but it’s also a ’50-style black-and-white sitcom. Think: the Marvel Cinematic Universe meets The Honeymooners meets Pleasantville. I have no idea what this show is, and I can’t wait.

“I don’t think that myself or Lizzie have ever been more surprised when [Marvel chief Kevin Feige] pitched the idea to us,” Bettany said about WandaVision. “He pitched this idea for a sort of six-hour movie that I would never [have thought of]… which is why he is the one earning the really big bucks. It’s so avant garde, and weird, and messed up, and then moves seamlessly into more familiar territory. But the place where it starts is so odd.” Also, Fred Melamed. Never forget about Fred (and Kitty from That ’70s Show).

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Watch the first trailer above. WandaVision premieres later this year.