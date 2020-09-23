The ‘WandaVision’ Trailer Got A Ton Of Views In Its First 24 Hours

The first-ever all-virtual Emmys may have gone way better than it should have, but ingenuity did not result in boffo ratings, sending the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted affair into an all-time ratings low. Still, there was one thing involved with it that got a ton of eyes: the trailer of Marvel’s show WandaVision, which bowed during the broadcast before dropping online and Hoovering up a shockingly high number of clicks.

As per Deadline, one estimate postulates that in the first 24 hours, after debuting Sunday night, the WandaVision ad was viewed 53 million times. The same source claims that broke a very specific record: drawing the most views for a streaming service ad spot in history (which is to say in the last ten years or so). If accurate, that’s on par with the splashy Super Bowl commercials for the likes of Avengers and Fast and Furious movies.

WandaVision is being sold as a genre-bending, ambitious brand of superhero content, reuniting lovers Wanda Maximof, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), who was killed by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and not in the way that he could come back like almost everyone else. The show is reportedly set after the events of Endgame, and it finds the two…trapped in what looks like a ‘50s sitcom? Before moving from black-and-white to color? The trailer is odd but intriguing and we’ll find out what on earth is going when it premieres in December on Disney+ — the first of a slew of Marvel shows heading there, among them The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, and more.

You can watch (or rewatch) the trailer below:

(Via Deadline)