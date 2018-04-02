Reevaluating Whether Jim Halpert Was A Good Guy On ‘The Office’

NBC

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) was one half of America’s favorite sitcom couple from 2005 until 2013. The will they/won’t they drama between Jim and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fisher) drove interest in The Office, offering a variation of a Sam-and-Diane situation layered in adorableness. The general perception has long been that Jim Halpert was a good man and suitor, but is it that simple? It’s a question that comes to mind due to shifts in our culture and with rumors about the show’s possible return persisting.

It can be unfair to judge art through a modern lens, of course. Times change we shouldn’t forget that. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t look for lessons or discuss how it all translates now. Our Alyssa Fikse and Jason Tabrys decided to have that conversation about Jim and Pam and The Office, arriving at a few conclusions that speak to their different perspectives (he a married man, she a single woman), the legacy of the show, as well as relationship dynamics in entertainment and the future of the rom-com.

Was The JAM Kiss Romantic?

In the “Casino Night” episode at the end of the show’s second season, Jim’s secret love for Pam spills out, first as a confession (which Pam tearfully rejects) and then as a kiss.

Alyssa: This one is complicated. It feels romantic because these two have mad chemistry, but in real life, having the coworker you just told “No, I don’t love you,” come and surprise kiss you would not be such a swoony moment.

Jason: Nope, that’s an HR case, at least.

Alyssa: Ugh, that’s a whole other can of worms. Toby (Paul Lieberstein) was also a not-so-secret creep when it came to Pam. Can the woman not do her job in peace?

Jason: Also, Ryan (BJ Novak) made a play for Pam and Michael (Steve Carell) absolutely crossed the sexual harassment line (among others). Maybe The Office is a horror story about one woman’s efforts to get through life at a mid-level office that is teaming with testosterone and entitlement?

Alyssa: Was the only good man on The Office Idris Elba?

Jason: Also on Earth, I think. But yeah, Stanley (Leslie David Baker) cheated. Andy (Ed Helms) was emotionally deaf, dumb, and blind…

Alyssa: I think you might be too kind to Andy, to be honest.

Jason: Probably. So, Idris Elba is the clear golden yogurt lid winner, but I do think Jim comes in with the silver, due, in part, to the state of the competition. But the Roy (David Denman) thing bothers me.

Alyssa: Pursuing someone who is in a relationship, despite its prevalence in pretty much every single rom-com, is pretty reprehensible behavior. I’ve liked plenty of people that I shouldn’t have, so it sucks. No one owes you their love because the friend zone is a bullshit concept, but it still stings. So I get it. Or I’ve just been conditioned by film and television to get it.

Jason: I’m absolutely coming at this as a hypocrite because I have, on a very small scale, tried to move from being someone’s friend to maybe something more when they were engaged. But I don’t know that I’d call that romantic.

Alyssa: Right. If Roy was painted as a more sympathetic character, Jim would be a villain trying to sabotage their relationship. But Jim is “the hero,” so we root for him.

Jason: The JAM kiss definitely made a difference in Pam’s life. It definitely allowed her to reframe her wants. So, I guess we need to give the act some credit while still throwing some shade at Jim for poor form?

Alyssa: I don’t think there is a cut and dry answer here. Did Jim overstep his bounds? Of course. But was it also the push that Pam needed to ultimately cut the dead weight that is Roy from her life?

Jason: Does Pam kiss Jim if he bursts into that room and makes one last passionate statement about needing to kiss her? She did kiss him back.

Alyssa: I think the kiss wouldn’t be lessened if he had given her more of an option to say yes or no. Consent isn’t the death of romance.

Jason: It’ll be interesting to see future filmmakers and TV writers navigate the changing climate and embrace that truth while, at the same time, aiming to create iconic seeming romantic moments like this.

Alyssa: Exactly. I don’t think we should remove every problematic choice of action from our modern heroes. But the outcomes need to be handled differently. A lot of ink has been spilled about the “death of the rom-com,” but I think it is possible to adapt. Women still love romance, but we want to be active participants, not just people that passively have “romantic” things done to us.