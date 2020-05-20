Ruby Rose shocked fans of The CW’s Arrowverse when she abruptly announced that she’s exiting Batwoman, which leaves the series without a title star. Despite a brief statement from Rose where she called the decision “difficult,” the reason for the actress’ departure was not disclosed at the time. However, new reports are shedding lights on what led to Rose exiting the role, and from the sounds of things, it wasn’t exactly a surprise on the production end.

According to TVLine, Rose’s decision may not have been a completely amicable decision between her and the studio. The actress was reportedly not wild about the long, demanding hours of shooting The CW series after coming off of two other action roles in John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg. Rose’s reported struggle to adapt to the working hours led to difficulties on set:

“It wasn’t 100-percent her decision,” concedes a source close to the show. “It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

TVLine’s reporting also jibes with Variety‘s sources who also say that there was “friction on the set” due to Rose’s displeasure with shooting the series, and all parties agreed it was best that she go. But losing the star of the show hasn’t deterred Warner Bros. and Berlanti Productions from moving forward with a season two:

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” the two companies said. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

So far there are no names attached as a possible replacement for Rose, but Brooklyn 99 star Stephanie Beatriz wasted no time throwing her hat into the ring on Twitter within minutes of the news hitting.

*reads everything about Batwoman — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 20, 2020

legit did dye my hair red last month — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 20, 2020

