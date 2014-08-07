Watch 90-Year-Old Bob Barker Reenact His Punch-Out Scene From ‘Happy Gilmore’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bob Barker, who has made a few appearances on the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful playing himself for an animal awareness storyline, returned again to reenact his famous scene from Happy Gilmore. Barker, who returned to The Price is Right last December to celebrate his 90th birthday, totally nailed the scene, before wheeling back to his car in a golf cart.

“When’s the last time you threw a punch?” the TMZ cameraman asked?

“Oh, I was in a bar fight last night,” Barker joked.

Source: TMZ