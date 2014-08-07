Watch 90-Year-Old Bob Barker Reenact His Punch-Out Scene From ‘Happy Gilmore’

Bob Barker, who has made a few appearances on the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful playing himself for an animal awareness storyline, returned again to reenact his famous scene from Happy Gilmore. Barker, who returned to The Price is Right last December to celebrate his 90th birthday, totally nailed the scene, before wheeling back to his car in a golf cart.
“When’s the last time you threw a punch?” the TMZ cameraman asked?
“Oh, I was in a bar fight last night,” Barker joked.
Source: TMZ
The best soap opera is still Passions. On first glance, generic day time soap, and then suddenly, A WITCH AND HER SENTIENT DOLL, or, THEY ARE WATCHING THEIR OWN SHOW ON TV SOMEHOW
It looks like the person who is getting hit is Darin Brooks who played Alex Moran on Blue Mountain State. I believe they got their kickstarter funded and this may a peek into a special cameo.