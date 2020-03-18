There’s no shortage of things to do in your home if you have an internet connection and a few streaming services. It’s a comfort of sorts, especially in this modern existence in which social distancing is essential to flatten the curve and limit the impact of coronavirus on the greater population.

Still, proximity is important to relationships and those that are avoiding friends and family are doing a service to society that may keep them from, well, interacting with a large part of it.

That doesn’t make it any less lonely, though, even with countless movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix. Which is why a Chrome browser extension called Netflix Party might be a great option to do some co-watching while still social distancing.

As GamesRadar pointed out, the extension sets up a “party” where thousands of people can watch a Netflix stream at the same time, letting you chat about the movie or show with a specific group if you’re needing a bit of socializing. Here’s a description from the extension’s website:

Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows. Join over 500,000 people and use Netflix Party to link up with friends and host long distance movie nights and TV watch parties today!

It’s a pretty quick setup and works well as long as you know which “party to join.” And given how long it’s likely we’ll need to social distance, it could be a great way to get some social interaction in while catching up on that show your friend keeps telling you to watch.