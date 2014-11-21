‘We Were…Duped’: How Nick Messed With Its Best Show, ‘The Legend Of Korra’

It was already tough enough as is to convince people to watch The Legend of Korra, the wildly entertaining, incredibly smart, and gorgeously animated sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Then Nickelodeon had to go ahead and remove the show from their TV schedule, and move it online, with very little promotion. To creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino’s credit, Korra has continued to be fantastic during its web-only season…except for the most dreaded of episodes that was released today: the clip show. So it’s come to this.
It wasn’t by choice, though. In a post on his website, Konietzko said that he’s although proud of “Remembrances” and that it was “fun…to make,” he wants fans to know that it wasn’t their intention to halt the narrative because they were out of ideas. It’s because Nick “duped” them.
In a couple hours the eighth chapter of Korra Book 4 will be released online, and I suppose, if you are none the wiser, a few minutes into it you will feel duped and yell at your screen, “Hey! This is a crummy clips episode!” And that is (almost) exactly what it is––except we all worked really hard to make sure at the very least it isn’t crummy. I’m here to explain why we ended up having to do one. Sometime around a year and a half ago we were similarly duped on a large scale. We got the news from the higher-ups that our Book 4 budget was getting slashed, almost to the tune of an entire episode’s budget. We had two options: 1) let go a significant number of crew members several weeks early, or 2) make a clips episode. We never considered the first option. We weren’t going to do that to our crew, and even if we were callous enough to do so, we never would have been able to finish the season without them. But having grown up on TV in the ’80s and ’90s, we all dread clips episodes, where characters sit around saying, “Remember that time when…” and leftover footage is reheated for no one’s enjoyment. Anyone who suffered through TNG’s “Shades of Gray” knows what I’m talking about.
Anime fans know this is a common occurrence in Japanese series as well. In fact, as Mike hung his head in disappointment at our fate, I remembered how one of my favorite anime series, Samurai Champloo, made what I thought was a really awesome and clever clips episode. They mixed about 5 minutes of new footage in with the old, and set up a context where the characters would be reflecting on past events while narrating over them, offering new insights or at least providing some humor. I pitched this angle to Mike and he agreed this was the best way to turn this big old lemon into some lemonade.
Back on Avatar, we had something that functioned as a sort of clips episode, though it was all new animation and really hard to make, Episode 317, “The Ember Island Players.” Our heroes went to a play where they saw themselves and their tales performed by actors on stage. It was simultaneously a reckoning for the characters before they headed into the denouement, and a lighthearted romp where we got to poke fun at our own show before things got really serious in the remaining episodes. Korra’s “Remembrances” ended up serving the same function, albeit with old footage instead of a newly animated play. There is about 5 minutes of new footage, wonderfully animated by Studio Mir, and a bunch of funny and touching narration from the characters. There are also some fun chibi heads and other treats in there to spice up the old footage.
What started out as a reluctant chore ended up being a really fun episode to make, and in the end I truly love it. Mike did an awesome job directing it and storyboarding all the chibi hilarity, as well as overseeing the wonderful script by Josh Hamilton, Katie Mattila, and Tim Hedrick. Joaquim Dos Santos, Ryu Ki Hyun, and Lauren Montgomery drew fantastic storyboards for the new footage (particularly Lauren’s insane Varrick posing). Lots of other folks worked their tails off on this one, namely Amaris Calvin, our animatics editor; Christie Tseng, our character designer who drew and colored all of the final chibi art; Matt Gadbois, our After Effects editor; and Chris Hink, our final picture editor. Last but not least, Aran Tanchum and Vinny Guisetti on foley, Benjamin Wynn on sound design, and a stellar new score with all your favorite hits by Jeremy Zuckerman. And plenty of other fine folks I’m forgetting!
So now you know what it is and why it happened. I hope you do end up enjoying it after all, especially as a last lighthearted, nostalgic romp before POOP. GETS. REAL. And then the series is done.
Love, Bryan (Via)
He and Dan Harmon should get together and curse at networks.
What a great show. I hope whatever their next project is, they go to Netflix with it so they don’t have to deal with network execs. Also, I hope there’s a flying turtle involved. That’d be cool.
amen.
The title really misled me to believe it was about all of Nick’s mistakes with this show. The worst part is that this is probably their best season, at least in my opinion. I hate that they were forced to show the episodes this way but at least we get them.
Also get them to write an anime-like multi episode storyline for Rick and Morty and I’m sold.
Still not as bad as what M. Night did for the series
To give Shamylan one, just one, point, if it wasn’t for his movie hiring Seychelle Gabriel to portay Princess Yue, she might have never been Kevin Bacon’d into playing Asami on TLOK. Also, I would have never learned of how incredibly hot Seychelle Gabriel is.
In all fairness, apparently M. Night had this grand vision to make the movie actually to the same level the show was, multiple parts and all, but guess who stepped in to make sure that wouldn’t happen? The producers. Eventually they made so many cuts and changes to his vision he just said fuck it, collected his pay check and moved on. More can be found in the following link: [www.cinemablend.com]
Varrick salvaged it. The whole episode should have been Varrick re-telling the story of The Legend of Korra. His segment was the only one that resembles A:TLA’s “The Ember Island Players,” which succeeded in being both a recap of the series and a commentary on it.
“Unalaq, the diabolical but incredibly boring and unpopular sorcerer”
PERFECT
I guess just shortening the season by one episode wasn’t an option. Well, this was a fun enough episode anyway, and Varick’s part was awesome. The first two seasons are still on my shelf waiting to be watched for the first time, so I was slightly bummed to have a lot of that stuff “spoiled,” but I did laugh a lot.
“Just like your grandfather!”
I wonder why Nickelodeon is Messing with The legend of Korra but yet they keep constantly airing crap like Breadwinners and Sanjay & Craig ?
Those shows cost less, make more money.
The Legend of Korra is incredibly expensive to produce and didn’t have the strong-enough ratings for Nickelodeon to justify it. Those other shows aren’t.
But here I am still wondering why Nick never put LoK in an hour-long action block with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Part of the ratings problem with Korra was the fact that Nick has basically failed at marketing the entire time. Which is a travesty. Its a shame that these guys probably won’t get to go back into this universe when they eventually leave Nick. I’m sure the network has that shit on lock down.
The Varrick part was obviously great, but I liked the Mako story as well, mostly cause of the interjections of Wu, the Grandmother and the cousin. Korra’s part was meh.
I really want to hear these guys burn Nick down after they leave. Nick has been so horrible in their treatment of this show, and it really sucks that they could never get over their twisted perceptions of what kids want and promote the shit out of this show.
No. This is not Nickelodeon’s best show. It’s predecessor was a plot driven narrative with a strong plot and strong characters. “Korra” is a character driven show with a decent story and horrible characters. There is not one single likable character on this show, and that is why it’s failed. This Tumblr post essentially confirms what we believed about season 3 being moved to online only because of failing ratings. The budget was cut because this show wasn’t making money, and it wasn’t making money because it sucked.
No, Season 3 was amazing, it wasn’t making money because nick completely screwed it up. They just plopped it on the air one day randomly in the middle of the year with no notice and without promoting it at all. It also didn’t help that they were just burning through their episodes as fast as they could to try and make up for their other major screw up of nick mexico leaking episodes 3-6 online. This was obvious when they got past that point and the way they advertised it was as an “episode you can’t see online!”