Jared Leto’s Transformation In The ‘House Of Gucci’ Poster Is Receiving Some Spot-On Comparisons

Jared Leto’s love of disappearing into makeup and prosthetics is growing almost as legendary as that of Johnny Depp. The most recent DCEU (and crowd un-favorite) Joker will have to wait until 2022 for audience to see him vamp out as Sony’s Morbius. Yet in better news for those who enjoy seeing massive transformations, the Oscar winner will reach new prosthetic-wearing heights as Paolo Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed House of Gucci film. Take a look at this poster to spot the Leto.

Yep, he’s dead center — to promote the biographical crime drama based upon Sara Gay Forden 2001’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed — and flanked by Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino. And naturally, Leto is drawing the most focus here, so I do hope that Adam Driver has enjoyed his previous days of shirtless-centaur attention because it’s behind us (well, it’s never going to be behind John Oliver). This hour is all about Leto, for very different reasons.

Well, it’s a hell of a make-up job, and it’s no wonder Leto nabbed this role.

Comparisons are being made made, including the following: Jeffrey Tambor, Dr. Phil, and uh, NYPD Detective Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz). Also, M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is getting some shoutouts. And there are people wondering why Leto took this role away from some guy who actually looked like Paolo Gucci. Acting!

House of Gucci arrives on November 24.

