Wednesday will return this year after a three-year hiatus. Plenty of rightful fuss has been made about the wait, but if Severance can keep those fires burning , then Jenna Ortega’s goth girl can dance her way into our little black hearts again. It surely doesn’t hurt matters that Lady Gaga joined the show , and Mother Monster’s presence ensures that the return will be no less macabre. Let’s get down to gloomy business on what to expect from the second season.

Plot

After such a long wait for Tim Burton’s latest brainchild to reemerge, it should come as welcome news to learn that the Beetlejuice director will have Wednesday rolling in horror homages. Ortega previously revealed that there will be references to Edgar Allan Poe‘s “The Masque of the Red Death,” and the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress recently told Collider that there will be serious “slasher” movie vibes, too:

“It’s crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head-that’s all I can say- and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It’s insane. So bizarre. I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there’s a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references… I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice.”

And as for the secrecy revolving around Gaga’s role? Ortega hinted at an unexpected character (who won’t occupy a ton of screen time) and also told Stephen Colbert how the production rolled out the stops: “[T]hey replaced my dirty tent with like brand-new tents… they gave me fancy water, everything… we really wanted to impress her.” What hasn’t changed? Ortega has promised that Wednesday remains true to herself: “[S]he’s not out to please anybody” And surely, Gomez hasn’t stopped dropping his favorite nicknames, (“Little Storm Cloud,” “Little Tormenta,” etc.) for his daughter.

Familiar quirks aside, plot specifics (other than the need to unmask Wednesday’s stalker who was teased in the last season finale) have been kept in the crypt by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar other than these hints: “Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.” They added, “Season 2 will be delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious. If we told you why, Wednesday would kill us.” Fair.

Also, the premiere episode is called “Here We Woe Again,” and Burton is in the director’s seat. Steve Buscemi, who is onboard as the new Nevermore Academy principal, was thrilled to work with the Goth King again:

“It had been over 20 years since we did Big Fish together. I’m such a huge fan of his and the way he works, his energy, the way he sees the world. I also got to work with the rest of the cast, too, because I have some scenes with all of the Addams family and my character. I’ve been a big fan of The Addams Family since I was a kid so it was surreal and very exciting.”

Cast

The unholy trio of Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzman will be back as Wednesday, Morticia, and Gomez Addams. Netflix hasn’t yet revealed whether Fred Armisen will return as Uncle Fester (the only person who can draw out a broad smile from Wednesday), nor have we heard much about his reported spin off, but it seems likely that this second season could act as a bridge to another spin off announcement.

Emma Meyers will return as Wednesday’s eternally patient roomie, Enid. Hunter Doohan is back as the unfortunate Tyler/Hyde (as a clip shows in the trailer section below), and new cast members include Steve Buscemi as new Nevermore Academy principal Barry Dort.

Gaga’s role remains a mystery, but characters have been specified for multiple other newcomers, including Joanna Lumley (as Grandmama), Thandiwe Newton (as Dr. Fairburn), and Billie Piper (as Capri). Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor will also fill unspecified shoes.

Leaving the building: Percy Hynes White will not be back as Xavier Thorpe. Jamie McShane and Naomi J. Ogawa will also no longer be regulars. At present, we don’t know whether Gwendoline Christie’s Principal Weems has evaded demise as she hilariously suggested or whether Christina Ricci could pop in as outed villain Marilyn Thornill.