Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+ film) — Both diehard and casual fans can dig director Spike Jonze’s intimate and personal story of the collaborative adventures of Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, and Adam Yauch. The pioneering trio’s hybrid documentary-live stage performance film is hilarious, sad, and something you won’t want to miss.
Defending Jacob (Apple TV+ series) — Chris Evans leads a stellar cast in this familiar story with a few gripping twists. Think We Need To Talk About Kevin crossed with Primal Fear, with Evans supported by the likes of J.K. Simmons, Jaeden Martell, Betty Gabriel, Cherry Jones, and Michelle Dockery.
Bad Education (Saturday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) — True events inspired this exploration of the underbelly of elite public school malfeasance starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. Embezzlement and corruption abounds through two solid leading performances.
Extraction (Netflix film) — The Russo Brothers teamed up again with Chris Hemsworth for this crime flick about a black-market mercenary on a deadly ride through the weapons-and-drug-trafficking underworld. Guns will be out, in more ways than one.
After Life: Season 2 (Netflix series) — The Ricky Gervais comedy-drama series returns for six new episodes with Tony still struggling over the loss of his wife. In the process, he attempts to become a better person, but shall he succeed? And will the local Am-Dram show work any mood-lifting magic?
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix series) — Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz’s two-man comedy show features in three new completely improvised Netflix comedy specials, including Dream Job, Law School Magic, and Parking Lot Wedding. Get ready for tales of an existential crisis, a robbery-gone-wrong, and a bit of magic.
Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix series) — Technically, this show dropped on 4/20, but considering how this year is going, it’s gotta still be 4/20 somewhere, right? Move your cannabis game past pot brownies and marijuana cookies while watching top chefs compete to get “baked” in more elaborate ways.
The Willoughbys (Netflix film) — This highly stylized animated film hails follows a group of four siblings who must adapt their old-fashioned ways to the modern world after being abandoned by their parents. The voice cast includes Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, and Jane Krakowski.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are back (from home), hopefully with more motorcycle stories, while hosting Sarah Wayne Callies and Sophia Bush.
Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Virtual interview guests include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Dr. David Katz.
SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — The long-running sketch comedy series refuses to go dormant for long, and they’ll be back with a second round of quarantine content.
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (Sunday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) — Part IV of HBO’s unraveling of a shameful legacy airs. Read our interview with two of the filmmakers, and then tune in to watch Wayne Williams’ odd behavior make no sense.
Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — An old villain resurfaces to challenge Batwoman, while Gotham’s most stand-up citizens find themselves tested as well.
Westworld (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — This show’s not even halfway over yet, but what is Dolores’ endgame, really? Your guess is as good as ours, but watch out for whatever Maeve is doing.
Killing Eve (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Villanelle heads back to London (where there are biscuits!), and Konstantin’s feeling the pressure from all ends. Meanwhile, Eve’s finally all in to help track down Kenny’s killer.
Homeland (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — The series finale has finally arrived with one final freak-out for Carrie after an eight-season run.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Sunday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Zoey’s dealing with mom, who’s dealing with an impossible decision, while Mo and Eddie hit a rough patch.
Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Molly’s headed to Thanksgiving (timely?) while Lawrence is down for Friendsgiving at Condola’s house.
Run (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The new show from Fleabag and Killing Eve dynamic duo Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge barrels further down the train track as Ruby and Billy try to figure out whether this is all a huge mistake.