Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+ film) — Both diehard and casual fans can dig director Spike Jonze’s intimate and personal story of the collaborative adventures of Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, and Adam Yauch. The pioneering trio’s hybrid documentary-live stage performance film is hilarious, sad, and something you won’t want to miss.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+ series) — Chris Evans leads a stellar cast in this familiar story with a few gripping twists. Think We Need To Talk About Kevin crossed with Primal Fear, with Evans supported by the likes of J.K. Simmons, Jaeden Martell, Betty Gabriel, Cherry Jones, and Michelle Dockery.

Bad Education (Saturday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) — True events inspired this exploration of the underbelly of elite public school malfeasance starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. Embezzlement and corruption abounds through two solid leading performances.

Extraction (Netflix film) — The Russo Brothers teamed up again with Chris Hemsworth for this crime flick about a black-market mercenary on a deadly ride through the weapons-and-drug-trafficking underworld. Guns will be out, in more ways than one.

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix series) — The Ricky Gervais comedy-drama series returns for six new episodes with Tony still struggling over the loss of his wife. In the process, he attempts to become a better person, but shall he succeed? And will the local Am-Dram show work any mood-lifting magic?

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix series) — Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz’s two-man comedy show features in three new completely improvised Netflix comedy specials, including Dream Job, Law School Magic, and Parking Lot Wedding. Get ready for tales of an existential crisis, a robbery-gone-wrong, and a bit of magic.

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix series) — Technically, this show dropped on 4/20, but considering how this year is going, it’s gotta still be 4/20 somewhere, right? Move your cannabis game past pot brownies and marijuana cookies while watching top chefs compete to get “baked” in more elaborate ways.