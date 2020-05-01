Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Betty (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — Skate Kitchen director Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack) brings back her O.G. crew for this funny and freewheeling series about a group of young women who simply want to skate. Their street-level adventures are gorgeously (and authentically) shot, and these ladies are much cooler than all of us.

Billions (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — The fifth season begins with Chuck struggling to hold onto his bearings, Bobby Axelrod tackling a milestone, and tensions rising to a fever pitch at Axe Cap.

Trying (Apple TV+ series) — This British comedy stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as a thirty-something couple who’s struggling to grow up and settle down (while “trying” for a baby), and Imelda Staunton is along for the ride.

Upload (Amazon Prime series) — Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation, The Office) created this sci-fi romantic satire series about a man who gets to select his own afterlife.

Hollywood (Netflix series) — Ryan Murphy’s latest brainchild follows an alt-history vibe in post-WWII Tinseltown that aims to put unfair systems and power dynamics, along with biases (race, gender, and sexuality), on blast. The show stars David Corenswet, Samara Weaving, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Dylan McDermott, and more.

All Day And A Night (Netflix film) — Jeffrey Wright stars as a father who’s crushed to see his son (portrayed by Ashton Sanders) become his fellow prison inmate, especially since his son now has a newborn baby in the mix. The film’s written by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole and explores whether this family can break an ill-fated cycle.

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+ film) — Both diehard and casual fans can dig director Spike Jonze’s intimate and personal story of the collaborative adventures of Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, and Adam Yauch. The pioneering trio’s hybrid documentary-live stage performance film is hilarious, sad, and something you won’t want to miss.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — The Charmed Ones are attempting to avert some new variety of demon disaster, but Maggie’s finding a double-edged sword within her newfound powers.