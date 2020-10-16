If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

David Byrne’s American Utopia (Saturday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) – Spike Lee directed this filmed version of former Talking Heads front man David Byrne’s popular and critically acclaimed Broadway show at New York’s Hudson Theatre. Our own Mike Ryan calls the film mandatory viewing, and it aims to be a transformative musical experience that includes an 11-person strong ensemble that tears through songs including “Here,” “Everybody’s Coming to My House,” “This Must Be the Place,” and “Once in a Lifetime.”

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Netflix film) – Aaron Sorkin’s new movie is looking like another Oscar contender for the streaming giant. Starring Emmy winners Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeremy Strong, the film follows the fallout over turmoil at the 1968 Democratic Convention when a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors were slapped with federal charges including conspiracy and the inciting of riots. With a script from Sorkin and dramatic turns from Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, and Eddie Redmayne, this movie is stacked to the brim.

Supermarket Sweep (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Leslie Jones and every bit of her enthusiasm will host contestants in this revival of the grocery-shopping game show.

The Right Stuff: Episode 3 (NatGeo series on Disney+) – Shepard suffers vertigo, Gordo is tempted by a woman, and Glenn looks for refuge at a church gathering. Meanwhile, the astronauts’ families arrive for the first test launch.

Time (Amazon Prime film) – This Sundance hit details the lengthy journey of Sibil Fox Richardson (also known as Fox Rich) as she pursues the release of her husband, who’s serving a 60–year prison sentence for armed bank robbery.

John Bronco (Hulu) – The one and only Walton Goggins plays the greatest (fictional) pitchman of all time in this mockumentary about the face of the Ford Bronco. Goggins in cowboy attire with a fake mustache should be a worthy selling point all by itself, but the 40-minute film’s take on the American Dream is a thought-provoking one.

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (Netflix documentary film) — Fans of the highest-charting female K-pop group in history can now head behind the scenes with Blackpink ahead of their 2019 Coachella performance. As they reach new heights, the quartet will reflect on the highs and lows of fame while cementing their success that shall not be deterred by borders or barriers in language.