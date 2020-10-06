Blackpink’s captivating performance at 2019’s Coachella exemplified their global success. As member Jennie put it, “Who would imagine thousands of people singing in Korean.” Ever since, they’ve shattered YouTube records and released their debut record The Album. Fans will now be able to follow Blackpink as they prep for their show-stopping Coachella set through the upcoming Netflix documentary, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky. Netflix just shared the trailer to the documentary, giving fans a taste of the behind-the-scenes footage shown in the film.

Along with offering an exclusive look at their Coachella performance, Light Up The Sky also gives insight into the K-pop group’s dynamic and tight-knit bond. According to the members, they’ve all lived together since they were teenagers in a type of “boarding school” that trained them for artistic success.

The trailer also gives a look at the hardships they faced moving away from their families as young teens, but also depicts the surreal moments where they sing in front of thousands of screaming fans. “All I wanted was for people to see the potential in us,” Jennie said in the preview.

Watch Blackpink’s Light Up The Sky trailer above.

The Album is out now via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records. Get it here.