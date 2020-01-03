The holiday feeling is still winding down, but hopefully, you’ll have enough downtime to enjoy some meaty TV offerings. If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Dracula (Saturday 1/4, BBC series on Netflix) — The creators of Sherlock put a new spin on an iconic bloodsucker. This time around, the brooding and deadly Count Dracula will be portrayed by Claes Bang. All three episodes of this series — revolving around his Eastern European origins and his clashes with Van Helsing’s descendants — already aired on BBC One a few days ago, and now you can stream them all in one take.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Sunday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Who will Ricky Gervais offend this year? Hopefully, he’ll toss a few jabs at everyone, since he seems to be the last surviving awards show host. This is his last round in this role, by the way, so he’s sure to make a dramatic exit. We’ll have live coverage of the winners and losers from this year’s nominee batch, so please join us for the evening’s festivities.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 8:00 p.m.) — The second part of “Spyfall” arrives with The Doctor and her companions following up on a cliffhanger by attempting to escape a mysterious new dimension after a plane crash. There are James Bond vibes afoot.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming, including some fresh(ish) streaming leftovers:

Sex, Explained (1/2, Netflix series) — Narrated by Janelle Monáe, this series gets real about why we’re all attracted to certain other people, and exactly what’s going on with sexual fantasies, fertility, and all that birds-and-bees stuff.

Anne With An “E” (1/3, Netflix series) — The third and final season of Anne Shirley’s adventures land this week with the spunky orphan finally setting off on her own to discover an origin story. Yep, it looks predictable, but it’s predictably comforting as well.

Messiah (1/1, Netflix series) — This thriller series asks what happens when social media and cable news follow an alleged miracle performer as he cultivates followers on an international level. Is he real, or is he a fraud, and does the answer to that question even matter? Mehdi Dehbi plays the key charismatic figure with Michelle Monaghan’s CIA officer attempting to halt what she believes is a deceptive con artist before he destroys the world’s geopolitical order. Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges, Tomer Sisley, and John Ortiz also star.