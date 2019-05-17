HBO

Game Of Thrones (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The epic series will arrive with an almost certainly bleak ending that will upset the masses, but maybe there will be a pleasant surprise? Like if the episode’s about Tormund and the dog.

Barry (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The season 2 finale sees Barry seeking vengeance with Noho Nank attempting to avoid going home. Meanwhile Sally must make an on-the-spot decision.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 (Friday, Netflix series) — The former Daily Show correspondent returns with his special blend of analysis and humor as applied to current events. Minhaj doesn’t shy away from controversy, and the series is as thought provoking as it is funny.

The Rain: Season 3 (Friday, Netflix series) — The second season of this surprisingly engrossing, apocalyptic Danish series follows a group of survivors who are attempting to avoid a virus that arrives with …. rainfall. Rasmus is now apparently immune, but that presents its own difficulties.

See You Yesterday (Friday, Netflix film) — Spike Lee produces this sci-fi adventure flick about a teenage duo who figure out how to time travel with magic backpacks. As weird as this sounds, their quest is for a good cause.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.