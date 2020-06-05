Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

I May Destroy You (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Michaela Coel’s newest series is heavier than her hit Britcom, Chewing Gum (now streamable on Netflix). However, this fiery and fearless exploration of sexual consent does not arrive without Coel’s trademark wit and dark spikes of humor. As Arabella, Coel must solve the mystery of a disturbing, hours-long gap in her memory. What follows is a disorienting and uncomfortable and tragic and triumphantly real batch of episodes.

Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix series): Thank goodness for the Fab Five, who are here to bring us fresh batch of their comfort-watch, reality-makeover series. This time around, they’re headed to Philly to help a gay pastor, among others who could use some style.

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (Netflix series): It’s been a long and dramatic haul for Liberty High School’s Senior Class. The show now sees its characters working to keep secrets buried while staring down how their future will be, if that doesn’t happen.

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix film): Based upon the graphic novel from Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, this futuristic movie stars Edgar Ramirez and Michael Pitt. The pair hope to pull off a great American heist before an interfering government signal is due to halt all crimes from being committed. This sounds like a hit for the Extraction crowd that’s looking for a new action fix.

The Vast Of Night (Amazon Prime movie) — Our own Josh Kurp called this movie a “fun, genre-heavy, impressively acted, darkly-but-beautifully lit throwback that starts slow, but once you realize what going on, things begins to click like an old-fashioned remote control.” The story takes place in 1950s New Mexico, where two young people observe a mysterious frequency that descends upon their community. It’s a tense and entirely watchable movie, great for kicking off your weekend.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are back, hopefully with more insight into The Walking Dead.