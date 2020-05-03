It has been nearly a month now since The Walking Dead aired its pseudo-finale, and we haven’t yet been given a good sense of when AMC will finally air the official season finale. The last we heard anything was about a month ago, when showrunner Angela Kang said that the final episode was nearly finished with post-production, and that they only had another week or a week and a half to go. She suggested that once people began venturing back out into the world and getting back to work that the episode would probably air soon after that.

It may be a while, however, before anyone ventures back out into the world. California is still sheltered in place, and while Georgia is not, The Walking Dead production is probably not eager to return until they all know that it is safe to do so. Those who are beginning to talk about production resuming in the industry generally point to July, August, early September. That actually tracks with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s guestimate for when The Walking Dead will return.

“We had fun filming [the finale],” Morgan told EW live, as he was promoting his AMC chat show, Friday Night in with the Morgans. “I’ll tell you that, but I do not know when they’re going to finish it. I reckon four or five months from now we’ll get to see it. Which will be cool. It will be cool having a one-off, almost a Walking Dead movie in the middle of the season, I guess. So we’re excited about that aspect of it.”

Four or five months from now would be around August or September. That actually makes sense, because AMC has slotted its horror series NOS4A2 into the Sunday night at 9 p.m. slot beginning on June 21st. That’s typically where a The Walking Dead series airs. NOS4A2 is scheduled to run until August 23rd. Labor Day follows soon after, and then the week after that, I expect that The Walking Dead will air its finale, which should be in the first week of September, or when the NFL would return, if it returns. In fact, I expect that The Walking Dead finale will finally also lead into the premiere of the spin-off, The World Beyond.

Whether season 11 will have begun production in Georgia by then, however, remains an open question.

Source: EW