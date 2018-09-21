Weekend Preview: ‘Maniac’ Takes A Surreal Bow On Netflix And ‘9-1-1’ Returns

09.21.18

Maniac (Friday, Netflix) — Director Cary Fukunaga’s limited series arrives on the streaming service in its 10-episode entirety for the binging. UPROXX’s Brian Grubb dug the series for multiple reasons while describing it as big, fun, messy, and a wild trip. Is there gas in the Miata? Heck yeah.

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — A deadly fire witch threatens Purgatory, and a mysterious woman with too much knowledge descends upon the Homestead with a mission for Wynonna and Waverly.

Killjoys (Friday, SYFY 10:00 p.m.) — An episode called “Sporemageddon” (utterly amazing) will see the Jaqobis attempt to defeat the Lady in Greenspace at the behest of Aneela.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Michael Moore and P.J. O’Rourke arrive for interviews while Thom Hartmann, Steve Hilton, and Catherine Rampell round out the panel.

9-1-1 (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Season 2 premieres on a sweltering summer day full of harrowing incidents while a vet with a live grenade causes panic, and a flock of tourists are embroiled in a road rage accident.

America To Me (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — As Christmas approaches, Kendale’s family lights up their home while Ke’Shaen’s family worries about losing their own. Meanwhile, Jada’s film receives a mixed response, and two white students are introduced into the story.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The group begins to fall apart, and hope is in short supply, but Alicia and Charlie greet old friends.

The Deuce (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Lori breaks away from her pimp for a trip to Los Angeles for a porn awards show. Back in Times Square, Vincent checks out a loan that might get him out from beneath the Mafia’s thumb.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Frank is now a white-power campaign manager, Ian takes a spiritual journey, Fiona tries to close a real estate deal, and Ford continues to cause her an inordinate amount of stress.

Ballers (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The Rock’s character, Spencer, calls in help from the Anderson Brothers, and Charlie learns that he might fear success.

Kidding (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Jim Carrey’s Jeff suffers from heartbreak while Diedre focuses on Maddy’s problems.

You (Sunday, Lifetime 10:00 p.m.) — Joe continues his stalkerish ways while trying to win Beck over, although she also can’t stop thinking about her ex.

Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Issa can’t find the headspace to focus on her business plan, and Molly takes a new step in her love life.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — After taking home his third straight Variety Talk Series Emmy, the host will take on a new set of targets. Who’s next?

