If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix series, Thursday) — Everyone’s favorite drug-lord-centered comfort food is back, and it’s lonely at the top for Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna). Following the execution of Kiki Camerena (Michael Peña) last season, intrepid DEA agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy and his righteous mustache) is out for justice and more. We know the story won’t have a happy ending, but watching this show is still a good time since characters are getting high on their owns supply, metaphorically

High Fidelity (Hulu series, Friday) — Zoe Kravitz is both star and producer in this reboot, long after John Cusack first starred in an adaptation of Nick Hornby’s beloved 1995 novel. Kravitz is fighting gentrification in Brooklyn as a young record store owner, and there are plenty of Top Five heartbreak stories and indie hits along the way.

Love Is Blind (Netflix series, Thursday) — If you need some true escapism this weekend with a Valentine’s Day vibe, then here’s a (probably reckless) series where people choose (and propose to) their future spouses before ever seeing them. How could this go wrong?

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix film, Wednesday) — After Netflix resurrected the romcom for a new generation, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is finding out that dating Peter (Noah Centineo) might not be all that. Actually, there’s intervention from a third party, and the trailer feels like it gives away the whole movie, so prepare for a broken heart.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Do VDay old school with the round-headed kid waiting by the mailbox for good news. Sally’s ongoing drama with Linus and Lucy’s Schroeder fixation might make you happy to stay single.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Senator Amy Klobuchar and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal are the interview guests while fill Katie Couric, Van Jones, and Bret Stephens out the roundtable.