In 2018, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) turned teen romcom conventions on their head(s) and called out Sixteen Candles for its racist stereotypes. After millions upon millions of people watched the film, Netflix greenlit a sequel based upon Jenny Han’s second book, and here we are, waiting for Peter to break Lara Jean’s heart. Or does he?

Maybe she’ll crush his heart instead. A joint “I promise I’m not going to break your heart” feels like a harbinger of romantic doom, right? (At least they didn’t get joint tattoos.)

The above trailer doesn’t shy away from revealing that those love letters are back again, and another recipient has reentered Lara Jean’s life. All of this has happened right after Lara Jean and Peter have moved to the next level, meaning that they are actually boyfriend and girlfriend in the eyes of everyone, rather than pretending. That’s huge, but of course, this sequel needs some melodrama, so it looks like Peter’s gonna pay the price for the entertaining plot that viewers demand.

To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You, a title that might make me lose my mind, arrives on February 12, just in time to make you vow to never date again before Valentine’s Day.