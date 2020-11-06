The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Special — (Saturday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) Settle in for a virtual ceremony — hosted by genuine nice guy and rock god Dave Grohl — to honor this year’s inductees: Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun. Special guests will include Luke Bryan, Diddy, Miley Cyrus, Don Henley, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, and Nancy Wilson.

The Mandalorian: Chapter 10 (Disney+ series) — The Baby Yoda star vehicle puts the cutest little guy in genuine peril this week after last week’s turn from Timothy Olyphant as the coolest marshal in the galaxy. Rewatch the Olyphant episode, too. Go for it.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Host Dave Chappelle keeps with tradition, along with musical guest Foo Fighters, in hosting the post-election episode.

El Presidente (Amazon Prime series) — Here comes the English dub of the Chilean web drama series about Sergia Jadue, a small-town soccer club director who finds himself thrust into the big leagues of the Chilean soccer association. Naturally, he goes mad with power and serves at the behest of “soccer godfather” Julia Gondona, and the FBI’s digging hard on an inherent corruption scheme

Country Ever After: Season 1 (Netflix series) — As a reality series with heart, country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife, Criscilla, seek to maneuver through their country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’re in Los Angeles, so it’ll be a trip to see which side wins.

Ferro (Amazon Prime series) — This series tells the unknown story of one of the most beloved Italian singers, who’s looking toward a new chapter in life while hitting age 40. The journey whirls through Milan, Los Angeles, and more locations to (at least) virtually satisfy your wanderlust.

Operation Christmas Drop — (Netflix film) Another holiday rom-com’s coming your way, this time starring Vikings star Alexander Ludwig and Kat Graham. She portrays a congressional aide, and he’s a tropical U.S. Air Force captain, and service members are rallying to remain open in the face of semi-nefarious forces.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

How To With John Wilson (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This week, the comedy docuseries explores humans’ ability (and inabilities) to tap into memories. Wilson also spoke with us about capturing the intimacy and absurdity of life in New York.