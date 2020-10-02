If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Finally, the Season 10 finale is upon us, zombie-apocalypse lovers, with one more season to go, along with more spinoffs and movies. This week, Beta commences the final battle within the Whisperers War.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — The next spinoff in this universe has arrived with an unexpected message crashing the eve of a celebration for Hope and Iris.
Emily In Paris (Netflix series) — Primetime TV soap opera king Darren Star moves onto Netflix with this lighthearted dramedy starring Lily Collins as Emily. She travels to City of Lights, where she experiences heart and humor while exploring new professional and romantic frontiers. It’s basically a sugar cookie of a show and very bingeable.
Monsterland (Hulu series) — This anthology series brings something to scare everyone within eight episodes, which are inspired by the best-selling short-story collection, North-American Lake Monsters that embraced the something-for-everyone approach. Kaitlyn Dever, Kelly Marie Tran, Nicole Beharie, and Taylor Shilling all feature in this unsettling series that explores but supernatural and human monsters.
Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — The Season 46 premiere comes back to the studio with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.
Song Exploder (Netflix series) — This show adapts the podcast of the same name with world-famous musicians explaining how their greatest songs sprang to life. Featuring Alicia Keys, in-Manuel Miranda, and more, the series will dig deep with in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings from each artist.
Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix film) — This horror comedy follows teens who must defend their Bronx neighborhood when the undead surface, and it’s only the beginning of the platform’s month of spooky content.
Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix documentary) — Filmmaker Kirsten Johnson made a love letter to her father while “staging inventive and fantastical ways for her 86-year-old psychiatrist father to die while hoping that cinema might help her bend time, laugh at pain and keep her father alive forever.” It’s darkly humorous stuff.
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix documentary, Sunday) — This doc follows the life of the man who’s seen more of this Earth’s national state than any other person over the course of 90 years. Challenges on every continent shall be addressed while the movie hopes to spread optimism to future generations.
Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 (Amazon Prime series) — Rihanna’s brainchild will receive the spotlight in over 240 countries and territories with performances from Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia as models (including Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, and more) wear Rihanna’s looks on the runway.
The Boys: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series) — This season’s gone weekly from here on out while diving deeper, and Episode 7 sees Homelander and Stormfront working on their master plan. Meanwhile, Becca’s dealing with their joint threats, and Hughie is forced to watch Supe Porn with Lamplighter while Starlight’s being held by Vought, which is now gearing up for a Senate hearing.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Room 104 (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The fourth season of the Duplass Brothers’ bizarre playground continues in… 1987? Two friends crash the room during their last summer before high school, but a popular jock joins the party and messes up everything.
Fargo (Sunday, FX 10:00 p.m.) — Chris Rock’s 1950s Kansas City crime syndicate leader is still navigating a precarious situation while working toward business deals. This week, Timothy Olyphant’s Deafy joins forces with Otis while Josto seeks revenge and Gaetano makes his move.
Good Lord Bird (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Ethan Hawke stars as a violent abolitionist in this series that takes place in the Kansas territory in 1856. Hawke’s character, John Brown, accidentally mistakes a male slave for a girl and “frees” him.
Lovecraft Country (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — George and Hippolyta’s daughter, Diana, finds herself dodging Captain Lancaster’s threats, and Atticus sees a ghost from his past show up at the boarding house of Leti, who might be pregnant… with an alien or monster? God only knows.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — He’s back, baby.