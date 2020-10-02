If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Finally, the Season 10 finale is upon us, zombie-apocalypse lovers, with one more season to go, along with more spinoffs and movies. This week, Beta commences the final battle within the Whisperers War.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — The next spinoff in this universe has arrived with an unexpected message crashing the eve of a celebration for Hope and Iris.

Emily In Paris (Netflix series) — Primetime TV soap opera king Darren Star moves onto Netflix with this lighthearted dramedy starring Lily Collins as Emily. She travels to City of Lights, where she experiences heart and humor while exploring new professional and romantic frontiers. It’s basically a sugar cookie of a show and very bingeable.

Monsterland (Hulu series) — This anthology series brings something to scare everyone within eight episodes, which are inspired by the best-selling short-story collection, North-American Lake Monsters that embraced the something-for-everyone approach. Kaitlyn Dever, Kelly Marie Tran, Nicole Beharie, and Taylor Shilling all feature in this unsettling series that explores but supernatural and human monsters.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — The Season 46 premiere comes back to the studio with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Song Exploder (Netflix series) — This show adapts the podcast of the same name with world-famous musicians explaining how their greatest songs sprang to life. Featuring Alicia Keys, in-Manuel Miranda, and more, the series will dig deep with in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings from each artist.

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix film) — This horror comedy follows teens who must defend their Bronx neighborhood when the undead surface, and it’s only the beginning of the platform’s month of spooky content.

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix documentary) — Filmmaker Kirsten Johnson made a love letter to her father while “staging inventive and fantastical ways for her 86-year-old psychiatrist father to die while hoping that cinema might help her bend time, laugh at pain and keep her father alive forever.” It’s darkly humorous stuff.