Weekend Preview: ‘The Walking Dead’ Returns To Stress Out Your Sundays

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The group is back and things are as stressful as ever. How many of your favorites are even alive anymore? It looks like Lauren Cohen’s Maggie could be the next to leave if speculation is true, so get your tissues ready before the weeping train leaves the station.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Bobsled, Speed Skating, Snowboarding, Alpine (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — One of the many beautiful things about the winter Olympics is the fact that so many of the sports could kill you dead with one wrong move. I haven’t met a pair of stairs that I couldn’t trip down, and yet these people are hurtling through the air and down mountains at alarming speeds, and yet somehow we’re the same species. Amazing.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Bobsled, Figure Skating Gala (Saturday, NBC 7:00 p.m.) — Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will continue to give the world FEELINGS and fuel speculation about their relationship status while paying tribute to Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie during the figure skating gala.

Fear Factor (Sunday, MTV 7:00 p.m.) — ’90s fans rejoice! The second season of this reboot hosted by Ludacris begins with four pairs of friends facing their deepest fears (gross ones like drinking urine, not emotional ones like dying alone) in the name of winning $50,000.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Closing Ceremony (Sunday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — All good things must come to an end, and the PyeongChang games are unfortunately taking a final bow.

Counterpart (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Things are still rather suspicious as Aldrich investigates a death and Emily, Howard and Shaw dig into a lead.

Our Cartoon President (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — The president tries to woo Ivanka by backing her progressive initiative. Gross, you guys. Gross.