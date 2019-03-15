Netflix

Turn Up Charlie (Friday, Netflix) — Idris Elba takes on the role of a struggling-DJ-turned manny, and although the series only scratches the surface of his comedic potential, there’s still some charm to be had by the wine-stained antics on display.

Billions (Sunday, Showtime 11:00 p.m.) — Season 4 launches with Chucky Rhoades possibly pulling off his greatest scheme in the pursuit of power. Meanwhile, Axe moves to overcome Taylor, who fights to keep the company above water.

Queer Eye (Friday, Netflix) — Another season of makeovers and guac-making lessons has arrived with the Fab Five descending in Kandas City to help more straight white guys be more fabulous.

Love Death + Robots (Friday, Netflix) — David Fincher and Tim Miller’s animated anthology series has arrived with the following logline: “Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders And Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell Converge In An 185-minute Genre Orgy Of Stories.” All within 18 short films! Enjoy.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Ed and Bonnie get in some bonding time, and Vanessa tries to protect that relationship from Mike’s prying ways. Naturally, this doesn’t work at all.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — MacGyver and the team are still working on the case of a man who disappeared from a theoretically super-secure international seed vault.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jane deals with ghosts from the past while the team confronts a terrorist with an eye on a deadly weapon.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Blake pursues justice after a disturbing crime and a distressing phone call leads Fallon and Sam to Paris.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Sid housesits for a fellow resident who’s much wealthier than the gang, and Charlie’s tasty cookies might have a shot as a business venture.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Paula vets offers from several law firms while Rebecca turns to community theater to follow her dreams.

The Blacklist (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Red’s life is on the line while Liz and the Task Force scramble to find the truth about an international assassination.

Hawaii Five-O (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Adam and Grover investigate a gambler’s murder while the rest of the team focuses on a dead window washer.

Proven Innocent (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — The Injustice Defense group must decide whether to defend a white supremacist overturn his wrong conviction, and team members take sides.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Interview guests include former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and ex-Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum while Jessica Yellin, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), and John Heilemann round out the panel.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Lex Luther departs prison on a furlough to visit his sister, Lena, who’s skeptical about his motives but may have no choice but to trust him.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Miles receives an offer he might not be able to refuse — to exclusively tell his God Account story to a network.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Bart becomes more competitive in video game competitions while Lisa tries to give Homer a reality check when he wants to coach Bart.

American Gods (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Mr. Wednesday vows vengeance for a god’s death while prepping for battle, and Shadow’s diminishing light causes concern for Laura and Mad Sweeney.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — A misunderstood plankton blob becomes the focus of a weird rescue mission by Gene with Tina and Louise.

Now Apocalypse (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — Ulysses digs deep into alien reptile conspiracies while non-monogamy becomes the newest pursuit for Severine and Ford.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Old scars are reopened with devastating effects when an outsider arrives as old secrets from the past rear their heads.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Kensi gets married to Deeks, who receives a surprise wedding day visit from an old friend while the NCIS crew celebrates.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Harry gets a glimpse of a strange room with dangerous powers, and Macy must learn to cope with her inner demon while hoping to overcome it with the help of The Elders.

The Case Against Adnan Syed (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The 4-part documentary series continues to shine more light upon the globally-spectated case about Adnan Syed’s conviction for murder.

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Mo’s past lands in the spotlight while Dawn and Blair play detective.

High Maintenance (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Guy connects a few old high school friends in New York City while an acting teacher returns to town.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) — Bridgette does a bachelor party, Nelson gets engaged, and family tensions won’t quit while Jackie and Tutu bond.

Last Week With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver is back with a whole new set of targets. Who won’t he roast this week?