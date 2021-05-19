America doesn’t have the greatest track record of turning hit British comedies into hit American comedies. Sure, there’s The Office—but there’s also MTV’s The Inbetweeners and the pilot for The Thick of It that never saw the light of day (much to creator Armando Iannucci’s delight). Now, Fox is launching its own adaptation of the BAFTA-winning BBC series This Country, which has been retitled Welcome to Flatch. And if the trailer is any indication, this one might just work.

The official synopsis reads as follows: “When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town—their dreams, their concerns—they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not. The series stars newcomers Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley, Seann William Scott (Lethal Weapon, American Pie franchise), Aya Cash (The Boys, You’re The Worst), Taylor Ortega (Succession), and newcomers Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.”

In addition to featuring a talented lineup of comedic actors in front of the camera, there’s a top-notch pedigree behind the scenes. Jenny Bicks, who is known for her work on Sex and the City, serves as the show’s writer and executive producer while Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig will direct and executive produce. Given Feig’s history as a writer and producer on NBC’s The Office, he has a keen understanding of what it takes to adapt the nuances of a very British comedy for U.S. audiences. Here’s hoping he can pull off another win.

You can watch the full trailer for Welcome to Flatch, which will premiere in 2022, above.