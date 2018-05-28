The ‘Westworld’ Confusion Index: Well Well Well, Guess Who’s Back

HBO

The Westworld Confusion Index is your guide to what we know, what we kind of know, and what we don’t know about Westworld, one of television’s more confusing shows. We will make mistakes, surely, because we rarely know what is happening or why (and whenever we think we’ve figured it out, they go and change it on us), but we will try to have at least as many jokes as mistakes. This is the best we can offer. Here we go.

What We Know

HBO

Ford has been pulling strings from beyond the grave

To be fair, we already knew this, for the most part. There was the thing with Gus Fring and his gang of bandits committing mass suicide rather than answer a single question from William, and there’s also the thing where every host under the age of 16 will eventually look at William with dead black eyes and say something cryptic about “the game,” whatever exactly that is or was or will be. Ford is arguably more present in the park now than he ever was when he was alive. All we learned this week was the how, which involves complicated science balls crammed full of information and deposited into the park’s Cradle, where all the code that controls all the action is stored, and where Ford’s ghost has been dancing around thwarting overrides and updating things on the fly and so on. And then we saw him at the piano after Bernard had Elsie wire him in and send him on a dream journey back to a pre-revolution Sweetwater. So there was that, too.

Do you ever stop and think about how much time all of this must have taken to set up? Like, Ford was already running all the parks, which seems like a lot of work, but then, apparently, toward the end of his life, he gave himself a second full-time job that he carried out in secret. There’s an alternate universe somewhere where Ford got way into golf and none of this ever happened.

Teddy is evil now

Fine. I’ll say it. If no one else will say, I will say it. I miss sweet Teddy.

I thought it was getting old, the whole naive, dumb, wide-eyed Teddy thing, where he would stumble through the world like the Pinky to Dolores’ Brain, getting his tiny robot mind blown every three or four hours. I felt bad for James Marsden that he was stuck playing this blank slate, this nothing in a cowboy hat. I was ready for Evil Teddy.

And now he’s here, all reprogrammed and nasty and cold, shooting first and not asking questions because there’s probably more shooting to do, and I do not like it. No sir, I do not like it at all. Bring back my sweet boy. Let him play with some horsies and shoot some bottles off a fence to impress the townsfolk. He wasn’t meant for this life.

Nobody left in the park has a damn wet wipe

Maeve is currently running through a field with her long-lost daughter, who is kind of not her daughter now, and the both of them are fleeing the warriors of the Ghost Nation. One assumes there will be answers to the questions raised by this, like why Maeve didn’t just Keanu them and make them all kill each like she did to half the population of Shogun World, but it was hard for me to concentrate on any of that because I was thinking about the blood on her face.

You guys noticed that too, right? How Maeve still had blood on her face the morning after the Wu-Tang massacre from last week, and how it was still there when she got back to town, and how it was still there when they were marching around with Akane? My first thought was, like, maybe they didn’t have napkins, but then Maeve ripped her damn sleeve off so Akane could wrap the heart in it. I’m clearly overthinking this. I know that. But if I have robot samurai blood splattered all over my face, I hope one of you will tell me instead of letting me run around all day like that.

William and his daughter have a pretty messed up relationship

So, let’s recap:

William’s first thought upon seeing his daughter was “she’s a robot sent by my enemy”

She once accused him of being the cause of her mother’s death

She begged him to leave the park with her and stop playing silly robot games

He agreed

He then bailed and left his daughter alone in the middle of a hellscape filled with murderous droids

Not ideal.