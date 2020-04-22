When Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores whispered “Welcome to the end of the game,” to Ed Harris’ frazzled William, Westworld fans were quick to theorize that season three would bring a surprise ending to the robot series. Guess again.

The HBO original has been officially renewed and will continue its technological war between humans and hosts into a fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not only that, but the series is apparently far from finished as the showrunners, husband and wife team Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, have plans for a season five and six, which means Westworld is only halfway through its full story.

“From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement announcing the pickup. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Considering the series has a history of long gaps between its seasons, it probably won’t come as a surprise that a season four release date has yet to be determined, and production delays from the current pandemic will almost certainly be a factor. In the meantime, it will be surprising to see if Harris reprises his role as the Man in Black after he recently told THR that he wasn’t exactly thrilled with his season three storyline.

First of all, I really enjoyed playing the Man in Black, right? Then all of the sudden, he’s the Man in White. So I wasn’t the happiest camper to tell you the truth, because I really enjoyed the part I was playing, and I was hoping that he, the Man in Black, would continue to somehow be prevalent in the story.

Harris went on to say that the sudden character change was “jarring” and “hard to enjoy” before repeating once again that he wasn’t a fan of William’s arc. “I didn’t like it,” he said. “I still don’t. But that’s my problem.”

(Via THR)