Ed Harris Has An Interesting Take On The Man In Black In ‘Westworld’ Season 2

#HBO #Westworld
04.18.18 2 hours ago

HBO

Possible spoilers for Westworld season two and definite spoilers for Westworld season one below.

The mysterious and possibly cruel (depending on how you look at it) Man in Black was the primary focus of Westworld‘s first season. If you’ve finished the first season (read our casual viewer’s guide), you now know that he went from an empathetic first-time guest to the majority shareholder in the park, making him essentially the owner. In the time since his fist visit, he spends years carving up Host AIs in the search of a hidden secret he believes the original park creator, Arnold, hid somewhere in the “maze.”

It’s easy to root against the Man in Black, especially if you’re of the belief that the AI Hosts deserve agency from their sudden consciousness. He seems like the main antagonist of the first season, easily, but Ed Harris, speaking to IndieWire at the Westworld season 2 premiere, doesn’t see it that way:

“I see him as a protagonist actually, yes,” Harris said. “Particularly this season. The maze is […] history. He’s on a whole other track this year, and I think the track that he’s on definitely makes him a protagonist. I’m worried about Season 3, to tell you the truth.”

It’s clear that the robot uprising of Westworld isn’t going to lead to an assimilation of the AIs into the normal world, so maybe the Man in Black is the only one who knows how to stop the rise of the machines?

Read our Westworld season 2 review here.

(Via SlashFilm/IndieWire)

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Westworld
TAGSHBOwestworld

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 14 hours ago 3 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP