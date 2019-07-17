HBO

Remember Westworld? Its Aaron Paul-filled third season won’t be gracing HBO subscribers’ screens until sometime next year, but in the meantime, the show that the network once described as “not for casual viewers” is actually trying to argue the opposite. Or, at least one of its producers and co-creators is.

According to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan is insisting that the new season of his and Lisa Joy’s famously convoluted series is going to be a lot easier to digest. “This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” he told the trade ahead of this weekend’s annual San Diego Comic-Con:

“I love shows that find a groove and hang with it for 100 episodes — that was never this show,” Nolan says. “We always wanted every season to find our characters in radically different circumstances. And with a cast this talented, watching the metamorphosis of all these characters is one of the most fun parts.”

Of course, Nolan may want to speak to stars Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris and other members of the show’s monumental cast before making such claims. Throughout the show’s tenure, and especially during the tumultuous second season, critics, audiences and cast members alike tried and (often) failed to comprehend precisely what was going on in HBO’s otherwise gorgeous mindf*ck.

