In October, Showtime announced that the co-creators of its hit series Billions were working on an adaptation of New York Times writer Mike Isaac’s tell-all book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Well, not to be outdone, yet another television adaptation of a famous start-up’s brilliant rise and fiery downfall is in the works: WeWork. What’s more, per The Hollywood Reporter, the treatment of Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell’s forthcoming book will be executive produced by Nicholas Braun, the star of HBO’s Billions rival Succession.

Oh, and he’s also going to star in the lead role.

Yes, that’s right. The guy best known as “Cousin Greg” is going to play WeWork founder Adam Neumann. The ex-CEO resigned in September after WeWork’s board asked him to. Despite his various apparent misbehaviors, including financial eccentricities and drug use, Neumann is expected to receive a golden parachute worth $1.7 billion, all while employees are facing massive cuts and losses of options. Via THR:

Brown and Farrell’s forthcoming book and the subsequent TV series will chronicle the rise and comedown of the nearly $50 billion start-up, which took off like Uber and AirBnB only to see it crash following an attempted IPO amid questions about its business model and the role of founders like JPMorgan and Softbank. The book will be published by Penguin Random House imprint Crown. Brown and Farrell have extensively reported on WeWork for years.

The untitled limited series has yet to land a network, but considering the subject matter and Braun’s rising pop cultural capital, it probably won’t be long before one is announced.

“Boar on the Floor” is about to get wild.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)