(SPOILERS for What If…? will obviously be found below.)

Disney+’s Loki officially launched the MCU’s multiverse. That’s a key storytelling tool that paves the way for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and, maybe (just maybe!) will make Jeremy Renner’s lead character in Hawkeye a more interesting hero than he’s been thus far. For those reasons and more, What If…? lands in a proper place in Marvel Studios’ timeline of films and TV series. Because this is an animated show, as well, the show can be even more daring while most of the MCU actors voice their characters in strange new scenarios. This week, we got to hear Chadwick Boseman’s voice onscreen for his final outing as T’Challa, although he led a very different life than in Black Panther. That seemingly small change led to a domino effect across the MCU.

It’s a novel series, and Marvel can use it to troll the heck out of people, too. That wasn’t the case with Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum, but it sure as heck happened this week. T’Challa was revealed to have been taken by Yondu from Wakanda as a child. That puts Peter Quill apparently out of the game, and there’s also an incredible twist here that shades Star-Lord’s reputation as the worst hero in the MCU. Remember this: if Chris Pratt’s character hadn’t lost his temper in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos may not have acquired all the stones and put an end to half the life in the universe.

In What If…?, however, T’Challa’s wisdom, clout, and grace resulted in him convincing Thanos not to steal the Infinity Stones and, instead, to find another way to reallocate the world resources. So not only does T’Challa prevent the genocidal Snap, but we also got to see Thanos, looking thicc for real (not as a joke), enjoying himself at a bar.

From there, we learned about the Embers of Genesis being able to terraform an entire ecosystem with nutrients, so yep, that means that the MCU never experiences the snap in this reality. That, right there, not only changes everything we know (but only for this show), and we also got to enjoy seeing Thanos holding a dog. Also, Drax the Destroyer surfaced as a bartender and Star-Lord fanboy, and Nebula looked absolutely stunning, compared to her usual miserable state (before Thanos’ kids later beat the stuffing out of him). In short, T’Challa being Star-Lord did wonders for the universe at large.

Let’s just say that people freaking loved the Thanos twist on Twitter.

#WhatIf #WhatIfMarvel spoilers

Thanos being cute and part of the team >>>>>> pic.twitter.com/PmfV68oyyV — Rubie :D multiverse era💗💜💙 (@nataliaromalove) August 18, 2021

#TChalla #WhatIfMarvel when I say my mouth dropped when I saw this purple thumb on my screen. It was a great twist pic.twitter.com/7pYK7tAY3o — Wesley Hart (@itz_just_wes) August 18, 2021

#WhatIfMarvel #WhatIf Never in my wildest dream I would have imagined thanos petting a dog in wakanda while a dora milaje calls him out on his genocidal plans pic.twitter.com/WHQKsBERtZ — nush (@arcane_eunoia) August 18, 2021

#WhatIfMarvel #whatif SPOILERS FOR EPISODE 2

Nebula is actually so pretty. When she came into frame my jaw dropped. pic.twitter.com/jfc6FME8vf — linh (@linhisloading) August 18, 2021

“T’challa over here showed me there are other ways to reallocate the universes resources” BYE SO ALL WE NEEDEDS WAS THANOS TO GO TO THERAPY FOR SOME PERSPECTIVE NOT TO K!LL HALF OF ALL CREATION?!!? #whatif #whatifmarvel #TChalla #tchallastarlord pic.twitter.com/LK9wP0CAoj — 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞 ⎊ | solar pwr in 2 days (@s_marvel_ous) August 18, 2021

#WhatIfMarvel SPOILERS

The final boss when you fight him V/s When you unlock him as a playable character pic.twitter.com/KR2b2OZdV7 — Mac (@Forgettable_guy) August 18, 2021

This father-daughter dynamic is cute considering their canon history we saw before… 😆😅#WhatIf #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/YyHslfBN7j — Lumina Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🐝🦋🕷️ Blissful Gamble (@kabuki_bee16) August 18, 2021

Mad Titan Thanos is back, biggest surprise ever marvel gave to us,#WhatIfMarvel #Thanos pic.twitter.com/HVFF5Nr0a1 — Sachin Pandey (@SachinPandeyATD) August 18, 2021

#WhatIfMarvel Thanos getting beat up by his own children. Perfectly Balanced pic.twitter.com/6IKJruSccr — kevin•what if?😮‍💨☝️ (@vilekevinn) August 18, 2021

Disney+’s ‘What If…?’ streams new episodes on Wednesdays.